Southern Illinois women to march in solidarity with Women's March on Washington
Women from across southern Illinois will gather on Saturday, January 21 to rally and march in downtown Carbondale in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, D.C. The march, along with more than 200 sister marches around the nation and world, will celebrate democracy, diversity and the equality of all people. It will uphold women's rights and human rights and will help build community from the grassroots level.
