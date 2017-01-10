Some in D.C. don't want to watch Trum...

Some in D.C. don't want to watch Trump's victory lap. So they're skipping town.

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

While Donald Trump is being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Jan. 20, David Harris will be with his wife on Easter Island, a remote Polynesian isle possessed by Chile. There will be no cellphone service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obamas plan 56 min Piel 3
Von Tramp conman doesn't know what blind a trus... 1 hr Piel 3
Von Tramp just said repeal and replace probably... 1 hr kat 4
How long until Von Tramps ties to Russia are ou... 1 hr kat 6
So who is undermining our democracy Von Tramp o... 1 hr kat 3
Carrie Underwood ( SATAN HAS DECEIVED YOU ) 2 hr SATAN LIAR 1
Hillary Clinton ( SATAN HAS DECEIVED YOU ) 2 hr SATAN LIAR 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,811,847

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC