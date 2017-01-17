Smashed Windows, Chaotic Confrontatio...

Smashed Windows, Chaotic Confrontation Near Inauguration

10 hrs ago

Police deployed pepper spray and made numerous arrests in a chaotic confrontation blocks from Donald Trump's inauguration Friday as protesters registered their rage against the new president. Spirited demonstrations unfolded peacefully at various security checkpoints near the Capitol as police helped ticket-holders get through to the inaugural ceremony.

