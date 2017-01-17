Smashed Windows, Chaotic Confrontation Near Inauguration
Police deployed pepper spray and made numerous arrests in a chaotic confrontation blocks from Donald Trump's inauguration Friday as protesters registered their rage against the new president. Spirited demonstrations unfolded peacefully at various security checkpoints near the Capitol as police helped ticket-holders get through to the inaugural ceremony.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama administration withdraws rules regarding ...
|1 hr
|Maltamon
|3
|Abc commentator Compares today to the Civil War
|1 hr
|Aponi
|2
|Biggest question of the day
|1 hr
|Aponi
|2
|Protesters Hurting Themselves
|1 hr
|Revolution day
|10
|217 demos arrested for rioting
|3 hr
|Bye Bye Thugs
|2
|Predicted; Full national collapse, military dic...
|3 hr
|Prophecy AIDS
|85
|Obamas Gone Americas Great Again
|3 hr
|Amen
|11
