Signs carried on the Women's March
Participants attend the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. Thousands of women massed in the nation's capital and cities around the globe Saturday to send Donald Trump an emphatic message that they won't let his agenda go unchallenged over the next four years.
