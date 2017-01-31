Shootout in DC's Brightwood Park

Shootout in DC's Brightwood Park

A shootout erupted Monday night on a Northwest Washington street, and although it appeared that nobody was wounded, three houses were struck, police said. The gunfire broke out around 6:20 p.m. in the 5000 block of Fifth Street NW, and was apparently prompted by one or more remarks that caused friction, or made it worse.

