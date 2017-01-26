She's back in Washington, and she's eager to pick up where her dad left off.
She moved into a house in Jackson Hole, not far from her parents, Dick and Lynne; she bought a horse for her 13-year-old daughter; and she began laying the foundation for a Senate run. But in the rush to jump-start her political career, Cheney neglected to inform the man she was angling to replace - Mike Enzi , her father's fly-fishing buddy and the state's senior senator.
