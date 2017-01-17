Road Closures at the 2017 Presidentia...

Road Closures at the 2017 Presidential Inauguration in Washington, DC

Planning to attend the 2017 presidential inauguration of Donald Trump on Friday? Be aware of what's open and what's closed in the area. It's going to be an absolute mess in Washington, D.C. this Friday as Donald Trump gets sworn in as president of the United States on Inauguration Day Jan. 20. There will be massive road closures in the downtown area as authorities make the area available to hundreds of thousands of people to witness the event.

