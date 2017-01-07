Republicans have no clue how to keep their promises on Obamacare

Vice President-elect Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul D. Ryan talk to the media on Jan. 4. REPUBLICANS LAST week kicked off their dominance of Washington by vowing to push through an unpopular and unwise unraveling of the Affordable Care Act, an imperfect law that nevertheless has done much good. Scaling back the policy is "the first order of business," Vice President-elect Mike Pence promised after a strategy meeting on Capitol Hill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.