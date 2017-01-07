Republicans have no clue how to keep their promises on Obamacare
Vice President-elect Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul D. Ryan talk to the media on Jan. 4. REPUBLICANS LAST week kicked off their dominance of Washington by vowing to push through an unpopular and unwise unraveling of the Affordable Care Act, an imperfect law that nevertheless has done much good. Scaling back the policy is "the first order of business," Vice President-elect Mike Pence promised after a strategy meeting on Capitol Hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People having less babys
|7 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|3
|ISIS he alone has a secret plan to defeat ISIS ...
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|9
|Why do republiscams hate the country so much
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|4
|The Queer Negro flexes flaccid members
|2 hr
|major Nadal Hassan
|16
|Do republiscams votets care that republiscams a...
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|Steady jobs growth, 75 months all time record a...
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|15
|The actual report on Russian hacking the republ...
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC