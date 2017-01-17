Protesters handed out free marijuana joints in Washington, DC on Inauguration Day

While early estimates suggest fewer supporters turned out for President Donald Trump's inaugural address in Washington, DC, than for President Obama's prior two addresses, a marijuana giveaway drew massive crowds nearby. The DC Cannabis Coalition, a marijuana legalization advocacy group, handed out between 4,000 and 8,000 joints at a pro-marijuana protest in Dupont Circle hours before the events of Inauguration Day got underway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.