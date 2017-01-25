Protesters climb tower crane in Washington, D.C.
Several protesters have climbed a tower crane in northwest D.C., at a construction site where the Washington Post used to be located. The old building was taken down last year, and a new one is being erected to serve as the headquarters for mortgage giant Fannie Mae.
