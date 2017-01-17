Presidential Limo: Trumps, Obamas on ...

Presidential Limo: Trumps, Obamas on their way to Capitol

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Mission City Record

Following the path of inaugurations past, Donald Trump and Barack Obama rode together to the U.S. Capitol Friday as the real estate mogul and reality TV star who upended American politics prepared to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. His ascent puts Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mission City Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 min Merry Moosmas 20,769
News Protesters planning to disrupt Donald Trump's b... 26 min New Deal Democrat 4
First President elect EVER to pay 25 million in... 37 min Donald duck Von T... 5
911 .............call 911 41 min big people 5
Obamas Gone Americas Great Again 44 min Donald duck Von T... 8
Famous Wordz..... 56 min pink 1
Von Tramp conman administration begs Obama peop... 1 hr reverse 3
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,904 • Total comments across all topics: 278,090,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC