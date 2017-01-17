Presidential Limo: Trumps, Obamas on their way to Capitol
Following the path of inaugurations past, Donald Trump and Barack Obama rode together to the U.S. Capitol Friday as the real estate mogul and reality TV star who upended American politics prepared to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. His ascent puts Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mission City Record.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 min
|Merry Moosmas
|20,769
|Protesters planning to disrupt Donald Trump's b...
|26 min
|New Deal Democrat
|4
|First President elect EVER to pay 25 million in...
|37 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|5
|911 .............call 911
|41 min
|big people
|5
|Obamas Gone Americas Great Again
|44 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|8
|Famous Wordz.....
|56 min
|pink
|1
|Von Tramp conman administration begs Obama peop...
|1 hr
|reverse
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC