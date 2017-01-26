Police surveillance system hacked in ...

Police surveillance system hacked in D.C. days prior to Trump's inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Surveillance cameras deployed across the nation's capital abruptly malfunctioned prior to President Trump 's inauguration last week, preventing police from recording video footage for several days leading up to his swearing-in and triggering reinstallation efforts across Washington, D.C. , city officials said Friday. The Metropolitan Police Department became aware of problems affecting four of the city's camera sites on January 12, eight days prior to Mr. Trump 's inauguration, the Washington Post reported Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Trump to skip dinner with Washingto... 3 min nadal 68
Blame Obama's Orders for what Trump can do- NDA... 16 min truth be told 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 min Samuel-7g-Jackson 20,786
go back muslims where you belong 54 min Scotty Steiner 2
Go Trump !!! 56 min Scotty Steiner 2
Was Obama the most girly man like president ever 56 min Political Atheist 5
Enough with this joke of president 1 hr Scotty Steiner 6
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,371,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC