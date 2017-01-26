Police surveillance system hacked in D.C. days prior to Trump's inauguration
Surveillance cameras deployed across the nation's capital abruptly malfunctioned prior to President Trump 's inauguration last week, preventing police from recording video footage for several days leading up to his swearing-in and triggering reinstallation efforts across Washington, D.C. , city officials said Friday. The Metropolitan Police Department became aware of problems affecting four of the city's camera sites on January 12, eight days prior to Mr. Trump 's inauguration, the Washington Post reported Friday.
