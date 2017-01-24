Police seek suspect in back-to-back a...

Police seek suspect in back-to-back armed robberies in Northwest Washington

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

D.C. police are searching for one man who they believe held up several people at gunpoint on two consecutive days earlier this month in Northwest Washington. Victims in each case told police the man held a gun to their heads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
217 demos arrested for rioting 5 min geez 23
At this point in Obama's first week.... 19 min Aponi 3
Madonna tells trump f*ck you 47 min Where is my love ... 9
It seems Democrats want Trump to fail 1 hr Piel 1
Hours before he left office 2 hr Aponi 4
Demos pay protesters 4 hr Donald duck Von T... 5
Go obama!!!!! 4 hr Betty 15
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,590 • Total comments across all topics: 278,217,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC