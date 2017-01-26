PM to call for 'renewed' special relationship between Britain and America
Theresa May will call for a "renewed" special relationship between Britain and America as she becomes the first world leader to meet Donald Trump since his inauguration as president last week. Arriving in America on Thursday ahead of Friday's meeting in the White House, the Prime Minister will say that both the UK and US are undergoing a renewal which will allow them to "rediscover our confidence together" and "lead together again" in the world.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
BREXIT led the way to an overwhelming TRUMP victory. Thank you Nigel Farage and the smart voters of GB.
|
#2 8 hrs ago
Britiain's military industrial complex dealings with Saudi Arabia, leading to the actual immediate genocidal starvation emergency facing 2.2 Million people now occurring in Yemen, where Obama's policies initiated the multinational anarchy, shows precisely where Britain's leadership's heart is... just as genocidal as their attempts to maintain their Empire in the past. Britain is a dishonest player, a bad actor on the international stage.
|
#3 4 hrs ago
Yes, the potential of becoming dependent on war production economies is disturbing. The US and Britain could have a very beneficial relationship while breaking away from the fallacies of globalization, but not with a retreat into colonialism. If they want jobs for citizens, invest in clean energy, reforest our own open spaces and research new materials instead of trying to acquire the forests and oil fields of third world countries.
Forget about the rare earth metals of China. Forget about slave labor from India. You still pay the price of pollution and political instability as these counties increase their populations beyond sanity and their coal fired plants do damage half a world away. Face it. The Kyoto accords were pure vanity. The only solution is cold turkey. Reduce population to what the planet can support or pay the price.
|
#4 3 hrs ago
Before Theresa May calls for a "renewed" special relationship between Britain and America, it would behoove her to remember that Donald Trump has brazenly bragged about sexually assaulting women. How could a relationship be more special? Can a conservative British PM find happiness during a whirlwind weekend tour of a psychotic White House?
|
#5 3 hrs ago
Along the lines of the iraq war cooperative LIES about fixing facts around policy!
THAT KIND OF RENEWED!
|
#6 1 hr ago
Dont be so surprised.How do think Mick Jagger had a kid at 73.Money talks BS walks.Its not that unusual.If you had billions women would be after you too.
|
#7 1 hr ago
I hope Trump make some good trade deals.The UK has always been a friend to the US.In the long run we'll both be better off for it.
|
#8 1 hr ago
Sexual assault is not..
Baby making!
Dependant on money!
Does not reverse the perpetrator!
Excuse making neanderthal!
|
#9 1 hr ago
It wasn't assaulting women, it was more like seducing them, or trying to. show me a man that's not guilty of that. I know that I am, all of the men that I know are, and any man that denies it is either lying, or gay. what are the odds trump gets oral sex in the oval office from an intern? or that he stuffs her with a cigar? there seems to be a double standard here.
|
#10 1 hr ago
Wrong! Bragging about sexual assault!
TrumpÂ’s leaked comments arenÂ’t just Â“lewd.Â” They describe sexual assault.
Which Trump has been formally accused of before.
Trump brags about what his star power lets him do with women.
After Trump and Bush start gawking at Days of Our Lives actress Arianne Zucker, this happens:
Â“IÂ’ve gotta use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her,Â” Trump says.Â“You know IÂ’m automatically attracted to beautiful Â— I just start kissing them. ItÂ’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I donÂ’t even wait.Â”
Â“You can do anything.Â”
Â“Grab them by the pussy,Â” Trump says.Â“You can do anything.Â”
Making excuses for it won't change it!
|
#11 36 min ago
Yea we all see how obama handled that he helped create isis i think its time for people like you and obama to go lay down some place and shut the hell up and let a real man handle the problem
|
#12 19 min ago
Adding another fake name to your list won't make you believable, Westwood Gimpy-rumpy Watch.
|
Since: Dec 16
543
Location hidden
|
#13 7 min ago
Sorry PM! Our new BFF is Russia!
|
|
