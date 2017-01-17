Pence Now Looking to George HW Bush a...

Pence Now Looking to George HW Bush as - Example'

1 hr ago

Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who has previously pointed to Dick Cheney as someone he'd like to model his vice presidency after, told ABC News' Martha Raddatz he has spent a lot of time thinking about the "life and example" of George H.W. Bush in the role. "I've been spending a fair amount of time thinking about the life and the example of Vice President George H.W. Bush because I think then as now was a president taking office who came to Washington, D.C. to change Washington who had a bold and fresh leadership, and who had marshaled the support of millions of Americans that carried him into office," Pence said.

