Paducah women joining march in Washington
The names of 70 area residents who were not able to attend today's Women's March on Washington were written on Victoria Terra's back by her husband, Michael.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Womens March what a bunch of NINNYS
|3 min
|Bob
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|30 min
|Well Well
|20,775
|Trump Gonna Grope All These Women Now, Executiv...
|42 min
|Gropalicious
|1
|217 demos arrested for rioting
|56 min
|Where is my love ...
|4
|HoBiDos March in Washington DC
|59 min
|Celebrate
|1
|will the shadow dwellers protest again?
|1 hr
|Aponi
|2
|Predicted; Full national collapse, military dic...
|2 hr
|Guy Faux
|86
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC