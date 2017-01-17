Paducah women joining march in Washin...

Paducah women joining march in Washington

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Paducah Sun Online Edition

The names of 70 area residents who were not able to attend today's Women's March on Washington were written on Victoria Terra's back by her husband, Michael.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Womens March what a bunch of NINNYS 3 min Bob 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 30 min Well Well 20,775
Trump Gonna Grope All These Women Now, Executiv... 42 min Gropalicious 1
217 demos arrested for rioting 56 min Where is my love ... 4
HoBiDos March in Washington DC 59 min Celebrate 1
will the shadow dwellers protest again? 1 hr Aponi 2
Predicted; Full national collapse, military dic... 2 hr Guy Faux 86
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,260 • Total comments across all topics: 278,127,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC