Online Mobs Disrupted DC Life in 2016

Online Mobs Disrupted DC Life in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Washingtonian.com

Last Wednesday, Donald Trump was asked about the online espionage that US intelligence agencies say the Russian government conducted to help him win the election. He answered with a bit of technology criticism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bama 21 min Don Feducci 12
News Charles Rangel at peace leaving Capitol Hill am... 34 min huntcoyotes 21
Predicted; Full national collapse, military dic... 52 min Wealthy America R... 66
How Long Will It Take To Fumigate White House (Feb '12) 56 min Trumped 97
trump whats going on 1 hr whats up with cars 1
Why would republiscams eliminate independent et... 2 hr Donald duck Von T... 3
Republiscams arenÂ’t going to "repeal and replac... 2 hr Donald duck Von T... 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,631 • Total comments across all topics: 277,570,685

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC