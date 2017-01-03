Online Mobs Disrupted DC Life in 2016
Last Wednesday, Donald Trump was asked about the online espionage that US intelligence agencies say the Russian government conducted to help him win the election. He answered with a bit of technology criticism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bama
|21 min
|Don Feducci
|12
|Charles Rangel at peace leaving Capitol Hill am...
|34 min
|huntcoyotes
|21
|Predicted; Full national collapse, military dic...
|52 min
|Wealthy America R...
|66
|How Long Will It Take To Fumigate White House (Feb '12)
|56 min
|Trumped
|97
|trump whats going on
|1 hr
|whats up with cars
|1
|Why would republiscams eliminate independent et...
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|3
|Republiscams arenÂ’t going to "repeal and replac...
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC