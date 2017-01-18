Off-duty D.C. police officer tries to pull over erratic driver, gets shot at
An off-duty D.C. police officer, trying to stop an erratic driver, was shot at Wednesday morning in Northeast Washington, leading to a pursuit that ended in a crash about one mile away, according to authorities. At one point in the chase, police said, an officer fired at one of the occupants of the fleeing Mercedes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Queer demo dance party
|5 hr
|Aponi
|1
|Democrat nut cake sets self on fire
|5 hr
|Merry Moosmas
|3
|Pre-Arrest The Group Planning to Stop the Parad...
|6 hr
|Merry Moosmas
|4
|The Queer Negro flexes flaccid members
|8 hr
|Scotty Steiner
|34
|Would a Democrat please explain this
|10 hr
|Aponi
|14
|Democratic version of terms
|10 hr
|Aponi
|4
|1 Minute Magic
|10 hr
|Lol goodbye
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC