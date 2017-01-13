Obamas donate daughtersa swing set to Washington shelter

Obamas donate daughtersa swing set to...

The swing set that President Barack Obama installed on the South Lawn for his young daughters eight years ago has a new home. The White House says the Obamas donated the set to a shelter in southeast Washington.

