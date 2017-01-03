Obama, Trump Administrations Duel Over Healthcare Program
U.S. President Barack Obama is going to Capitol Hill Wednesday to rally Democratic lawmakers to protect his landmark healthcare legislation. Vice President-elect Mike Pence will be there too, to talk with Republicans about their agenda, which includes repealing the program frequently referred to as "Obamacare."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All Republicans opposed govt intervention in th...
|1 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|5
|Predicted; Full national collapse, military dic...
|5 min
|Aponi
|72
|Was the Obama trade worth it
|1 hr
|Occasional Observer
|9
|Solyndra was just one
|1 hr
|Aponi
|4
|Barack Obama ( REPENT)
|2 hr
|Barack Obama Repent
|4
|The Chip In Hand ( BAD IDEA ) REPENT
|2 hr
|Barack Obama Repent
|3
|Computer Chip Is Satan ( BAD IDEA) REPENT
|2 hr
|Barack Obama Repent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC