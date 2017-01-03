Obama Says He 'Underestimated' Impact of Russian Meddling on Election
President Barack Obama in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. U.S. President Barack Obama, in the wake of a U.S. intelligence conclusion that Russia meddled in the presidential election, says he "underestimated" the impact of the misinformation campaign and computer hacking on a democracy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do republiscams hate the country so much
|3 min
|Aponi
|9
|Steady jobs growth, 75 months all time record a...
|6 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|21
|ISIS he alone has a secret plan to defeat ISIS ...
|6 min
|Aponi
|15
|If 2 days went by Von Tramp lied twice
|9 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|1
|Do republiscams votets care that republiscams a...
|10 min
|Aponi
|9
|Will the republiscam base realize or care when ...
|17 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|5
|Mitch McConnell suddenly thinks blocking SJC ap...
|22 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC