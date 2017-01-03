Obama Says He 'Underestimated' Impact...

Obama Says He 'Underestimated' Impact of Russian Meddling on Election

President Barack Obama in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. U.S. President Barack Obama, in the wake of a U.S. intelligence conclusion that Russia meddled in the presidential election, says he "underestimated" the impact of the misinformation campaign and computer hacking on a democracy.

