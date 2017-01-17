Obama approval hits 60% at end of term

Obama approval hits 60% at end of term

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

JANUARY 16: U.S. President Barack Obama stands on a picnic table to wave over a fence to local people cheering for him after attending a service event for Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Jobs Have Priority Naylor Road Family Shelter January 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Barack Obama will leave office Friday with his highest approval rating since 2009, his presidency largely viewed as a success, and a majority saying they will miss him when he is gone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democratic version of terms 22 min Donald duck Von T... 5
Queer demo dance party 1 hr Aponi 2
Democrat nut cake sets self on fire 2 hr Aponi 4
Pre-Arrest The Group Planning to Stop the Parad... 9 hr Merry Moosmas 4
The Queer Negro flexes flaccid members 11 hr Scotty Steiner 34
Would a Democrat please explain this 13 hr Aponi 14
1 Minute Magic 13 hr Lol goodbye 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,183 • Total comments across all topics: 278,048,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC