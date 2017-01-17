NYC Women's March sets more than 400G protesters upon Trump Tower
The streets of President Trump's hometown were steeped in protesters Saturday - the masses set on showing the nation's new commander-in-chief they won't be silent. More than 400,000 people marched through Midtown to stand in solidarity for women's rights and to let Trump know they want a greater voice for women in political life.
