New bill offers glimpse of how Washin...

New bill offers glimpse of how Washington could use federal funding...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Senator Tim Scott chats with Betsy DeVos before her hearing to be next Secretary of Education on Capitol Hill. Sen. Tim Scott, the South Carolina Republican who is one of the most ardent supporters of vouchers and charter schools on Capitol Hill, this week introduced a bill that offers some insight into where and how the new Congress and Trump administration could make good on their promises to push for the expansion of alternatives to traditional public schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama Presidential Library?? 4 min Sambo 21
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... 7 min USA Today 1
News PM to call for 'renewed' special relationship b... 7 min gwww 50
Von Tramp conman is basically an old man yellin... 14 min Donald duck Von T... 1
News Trump dogged by insecurity over popular vote, m... 19 min MANCHILD TRUMP 38
Von Tramp conman lied again and won't investiga... 24 min Donald duck Von T... 2
The reason. Demos and mexico hate trump buildin... 31 min Donald duck Von T... 14
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,417 • Total comments across all topics: 278,303,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC