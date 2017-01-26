New bill offers glimpse of how Washington could use federal funding...

Senator Tim Scott chats with Betsy DeVos before her hearing to be next Secretary of Education on Capitol Hill. Sen. Tim Scott, the South Carolina Republican who is one of the most ardent supporters of vouchers and charter schools on Capitol Hill, this week introduced a bill that offers some insight into where and how the new Congress and Trump administration could make good on their promises to push for the expansion of alternatives to traditional public schools.

