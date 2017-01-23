Nearly 500,000 people marched on Wash...

Nearly 500,000 people marched on Washington for women's rights

Nearly half a million people showed up to the Women's March on Washington on January 21, making it one of the largest demonstrations in US history . I was one of the tiny specks in aerial photos, which helped estimate the crowd at 485,000 souls , and the experience was unlike any other in my life.

