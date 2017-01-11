More celebs coming to Washington for Inauguration Day a " but not for Trump
Filmmaker Michael Moore and actresses Ashley Judd and Amber Tamblyn are some of the boldfacers among the influx of crowds coming to Washington for Inauguration Day - though their mission isn't entirely about hailing the new chief. They're slated to take part in a day-long series of panels and programs put on by Huffington Post, women-focused website Bustle, and multimedia platform Bold, aimed at boosting women's involvement in politics and activism.
