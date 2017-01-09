Mo. congressman wants fellow lawmaker...

Mo. congressman wants fellow lawmaker charged with theft over removal of student painting

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Washington Post

An acrylic painting by David Pulphus that is reported to depict a chaotic scene from Ferguson, Mo., with police officers that appear to be horned animals, is on display on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday. A Missouri congressman is demanding criminal charges against a fellow lawmaker who yanked a student's controversial painting off the U.S. Capitol walls Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People having less babys 4 min Donald duck Von T... 9
70 year old crybaby and petulant child Von Tramp 7 min Donald duck Von T... 3
Von Tramp conman pulls the same Con Part VII 8 min Donald duck Von T... 2
There is apparently nothing Von Tramp won't lie... 12 min Donald duck Von T... 5
Neither Von Tramp nor Russia know what "politic... 16 min Donald duck Von T... 4
hillary clinton hiding COLOSTOMY BAG , thats ... 36 min Information 18
You might be a Democrat if 6 hr Aponi 3
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,758 • Total comments across all topics: 277,773,219

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC