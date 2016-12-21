Michelle Obama's potent legacy

Michelle Obama's potent legacy

Michelle Obama embraced the traditional role of first lady in a most non-traditional way, using social media and the power of her personality to make her mark on how Americans eat and exercise--and how young women view and value their potential. Entering the White House in 2009 at the age of 45, she went from a reluctant occupant who considered staying back in Chicago while her children finished the school year to a passionate advocate for causes she cared about and a fiery campaigner for her husband's successor.

