Measuring up: A look back at DC snow totals
A small coating of snow could frost parts of the region on Friday, but the D.C. area has endured worse. When it comes to snow in Washington, residents are used to two extremes: scarcely any or way too much.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Disabled man tortured by democrats
|6 min
|Aponi
|21
|ISIS he alone has a secret plan to defeat ISIS ...
|14 min
|Aponi
|7
|Demos call it fake news
|16 min
|Aponi
|1
|Talk about a joke its von Trump
|17 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|4
|Moving van seen outside White House
|24 min
|Aponi
|2
|Jesus Christ ( IS GOD )
|42 min
|Repent Repent
|1
|Repent Repent Repent Repent
|47 min
|Repent Repent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC