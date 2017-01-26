McCain, Graham lead in GOP criticism ...

McCain, Graham lead in GOP criticism of Trump ban, many others stay mum

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WVNY

FEBRUARY 14: U.S. Senator John McCain , and Senator Lindsey Graham speak to the press during a news conference on the terror attack that killed four Americans in Benghazi February 14, 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The senators questioned why the Obama Administration did not seek enough help from the Libya government during the attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Forget EOs, Reince Priebus makes up laws on TV! 2 min Donald duck Von T... 2
Richard Von Tramp Nixon conman will be impeached 11 min Donald duck Von T... 1
Remember when EOs and Signing Statements were o... 16 min Donald duck Von T... 7
Blame Obama's Orders for what Trump can do- NDA... 33 min Donald duck Von T... 4
FBI Arrest Obama secure 221 million from his ac... 4 hr only money 2
News The Latest: Trump to skip dinner with Washingto... 5 hr Where is my love ... 79
Michelle O. HATES starving children! 10 hr Political Atheist 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,267 • Total comments across all topics: 278,386,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC