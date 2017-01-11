Massive security preparations under w...

Massive security preparations under way for inauguration, amid protest threats to 'paralyze' DC

Dec. 8, 2016: Workers construct the viewing stands ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's January inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. The stage is set for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration - not just the traditional swearing-in platform on Capitol Hill, but a massive security presence amid protest plans to "shut down" the nation's capital. Most crowd estimates for the Jan. 20 festivities are far short of the record-setting 1.8 million visitors for President Obama's historic 2009 inauguration.

Prophecy

North Fort Myers, FL

#1 12 hrs ago
They'll carpet bomb any and all protests for this inauguration! People will get their first taste of North Korea in America on Inauguration day as nobody will be allowed outdoors within less than 75 miles of Capitol Hill. Not on foot, not in a car, not on a bus, not on a train, not on a bicycle, and not in an aircraft; all flights will be grounded and all trains and Greyhound buses halted and ordered to suspend all service. Protest erupts, they'll call in a squadron of loaded F-16s and B-52s to take it out.
Aponi

Melbourne, FL

#2 10 hrs ago
Really you and win nut need to lay off the crack and peanut butter sandwiches along with the pcp enemas plus I think you have been main lining DMT also.
And I mean a lot your you're nuttier than squirrel poop.
Fundie Concernd By Undies

Philadelphia, PA

#5 9 hrs ago
Well the endless line up of top tier entertainers booked for the Inauguration demands such massive security preparations. It is not just the President (Elect) and the First Family were talking about here.
