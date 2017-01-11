There are on the Fox News story from 14 hrs ago, titled Massive security preparations under way for inauguration, amid protest threats to 'paralyze' DC. In it, Fox News reports that:

Dec. 8, 2016: Workers construct the viewing stands ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's January inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. The stage is set for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration - not just the traditional swearing-in platform on Capitol Hill, but a massive security presence amid protest plans to "shut down" the nation's capital. Most crowd estimates for the Jan. 20 festivities are far short of the record-setting 1.8 million visitors for President Obama's historic 2009 inauguration.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fox News.