'March for Life' set for Friday: What you need to know
On the heels of President Donald Trump's inauguration and last week's Women's March, the annual March for Life, this year marking the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, is set to take place on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumps working hard for us
|3 hr
|Political Atheist
|14
|Pro Am Obama and Tiger
|4 hr
|Political Atheist
|3
|Trump dogged by insecurity over popular vote, m...
|4 hr
|Political Atheist
|5
|PM to call for 'renewed' special relationship b...
|7 hr
|Trump your President
|31
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|8 hr
|Abscam
|1
|well if we get a wall
|9 hr
|Piel
|2
|The reason. Demos and mexico hate trump buildin...
|9 hr
|Duke
|8
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC