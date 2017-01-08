Man found dead inside a parked vehicl...

Man found dead inside a parked vehicle in Southeast D.C.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A 23-year-old man was found fatally shot inside his vehicle in Southeast Washington on Saturday, D.C. police said Sunday. Police said Devin Hall of Temple Hills, Md., was found inside the vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, in the 3500 block of 6th Street SE about 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ISIS he alone has a secret plan to defeat ISIS ... 1 hr Piel 13
Why do republiscams hate the country so much 1 hr Piel 7
lol , r u f***** kidding me 3 hr x demorat 3
Von dumb the masterdebaiter is right 6 hr Aponi 1
Steady jobs growth, 75 months all time record a... 6 hr Aponi 18
Gays ( REPENT) ESCAPE LAKE OF FIRE 7 hr DEMOCRATS DECEIVED 1
Donald Trump ( DECEIVED) REPENT + 7 hr DEMOCRATS DECEIVED 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. North Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,459 • Total comments across all topics: 277,735,162

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC