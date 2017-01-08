Man found dead inside a parked vehicle in Southeast D.C.
A 23-year-old man was found fatally shot inside his vehicle in Southeast Washington on Saturday, D.C. police said Sunday. Police said Devin Hall of Temple Hills, Md., was found inside the vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, in the 3500 block of 6th Street SE about 4:15 p.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ISIS he alone has a secret plan to defeat ISIS ...
|1 hr
|Piel
|13
|Why do republiscams hate the country so much
|1 hr
|Piel
|7
|lol , r u f***** kidding me
|3 hr
|x demorat
|3
|Von dumb the masterdebaiter is right
|6 hr
|Aponi
|1
|Steady jobs growth, 75 months all time record a...
|6 hr
|Aponi
|18
|Gays ( REPENT) ESCAPE LAKE OF FIRE
|7 hr
|DEMOCRATS DECEIVED
|1
|Donald Trump ( DECEIVED) REPENT +
|7 hr
|DEMOCRATS DECEIVED
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC