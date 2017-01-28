Man found dead in Northeast Washingto...

Man found dead in Northeast Washington after house fire

17 hrs ago

A man was found dead Thursday after a fire in a house in the Trinidad neighborhood of Northeast Washington, fire officials said. The fire was reported in the 1100 block of Queen Street NE, in a two-story brick apartment house, the officials said.

