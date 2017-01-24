Man fatally shot on Benning Road in Northeast Washington

A man who was shot behind a laundromat on Benning Road in Northeast Washington on Tuesday afternoon has died of his injuries, D.C. police said. The shooting occurred about 2:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Benning Road NE, near Starburst Plaza, a five-way intersection of Benning Road, Florida Avenue, Bladensburg Road, Maryland Avenue and H Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.