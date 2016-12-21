Man dies after falling 10 stories dow...

Man dies after falling 10 stories down D.C. hotel boiler shaft

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A hotel guest who had gone to the roof of a Washington hotel seeking a good view shortly after New Year's was killed early Sunday when he fell into a boiler shaft and tumbled 10 floors to the basement, according to the D.C. police and fire departments. It took firefighters about an hour to retrieve the man's body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NATO influenced the election 20 min Obama could have WON 1
Message to von trump 31 min Guest 9
Republicans used to be concerned for hacking th... 35 min Guest 3
Did Americans vote for TrumpÂ’s kids to be presi... 37 min Guest 19
Pita Pan 7Ave has schizophrenic food tainted by... 2 hr Separate from cosm 35
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr benj 20,760
Selma March inspiration for Obama's conception 6 hr Donald duck Von T... 6
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,165 • Total comments across all topics: 277,513,141

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC