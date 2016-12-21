Man dies after falling 10 stories down D.C. hotel boiler shaft
A hotel guest who had gone to the roof of a Washington hotel seeking a good view shortly after New Year's was killed early Sunday when he fell into a boiler shaft and tumbled 10 floors to the basement, according to the D.C. police and fire departments. It took firefighters about an hour to retrieve the man's body.
