MAL Weekend takes over D.C. Jan. 13-15

10 hrs ago Read more: Washington Blade

The inauguration is coming soon, but for this weekend, it's a much different story in Washington with fun, education and inclusion all wrapped in chaps and jocks set to unfold at the annual Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill. About 3,500 are expected.

