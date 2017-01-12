MAL Weekend takes over D.C. Jan. 13-15
The inauguration is coming soon, but for this weekend, it's a much different story in Washington with fun, education and inclusion all wrapped in chaps and jocks set to unfold at the annual Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill. About 3,500 are expected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.
