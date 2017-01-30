Lyft rides a wave of anger to the top...

Lyft rides a wave of anger to the top of the App Store

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

This weekend, Uber and Lyft -- and their reactions to the Trump administration's immigration order -- illustrated how important a company's political views have Lyft took a public stand against the order and, on Sunday, saw more downloads than Uber for the first time ever, according to analysis firm App Annie. Lyft's Sunday downloads also more than doubled its daily average over the previous two weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
It Takes Balls to be World Class, Ask Donald Tr... 17 min scotty steiner 13
News The Latest: Trump to skip dinner with Washingto... 44 min 13th Angel 108
News McCain, Graham lead in GOP criticism of Trump b... 48 min spud 11
Wonder why Von Tramp conman didn't ban Saudi Ar... 49 min Aponi 4
I'm certain Von Tramp conman supporters need a ... 54 min Aponi 3
Remember when EOs and Signing Statements were o... 57 min Donald duck Von T... 8
"Gaping, seeping wounds every day, it's fine! 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 3
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,539 • Total comments across all topics: 278,422,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC