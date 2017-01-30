Lyft rides a wave of anger to the top of the App Store
This weekend, Uber and Lyft -- and their reactions to the Trump administration's immigration order -- illustrated how important a company's political views have Lyft took a public stand against the order and, on Sunday, saw more downloads than Uber for the first time ever, according to analysis firm App Annie. Lyft's Sunday downloads also more than doubled its daily average over the previous two weeks.
