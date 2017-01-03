Lawmakers preparing Russia sanctions bill
A group of bipartisan senators is preparing a bill that would offer sanctions against Russia, lawmakers confirmed as the Senate convened a new session of Congress on Tuesday. Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told reporters on Capitol Hill on Tuesday that he was working on the bill with a "broad group" of bipartisan senators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was the Obama trade worth it
|30 min
|Occasional Observer
|4
|Clinton State Department spending
|38 min
|Aponi
|1
|Under Obama
|47 min
|Aponi
|4
|Fort Hood Obama got it all wrong
|1 hr
|Aponi
|1
|Murder rate increases under Obama
|1 hr
|Aponi
|1
|Overdoses increase under Obama administration
|1 hr
|Aponi
|1
|Why have race relations gotten so bad under Obama
|1 hr
|Aponi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC