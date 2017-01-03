Lawmakers preparing Russia sanctions ...

Lawmakers preparing Russia sanctions bill

A group of bipartisan senators is preparing a bill that would offer sanctions against Russia, lawmakers confirmed as the Senate convened a new session of Congress on Tuesday. Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told reporters on Capitol Hill on Tuesday that he was working on the bill with a "broad group" of bipartisan senators.

