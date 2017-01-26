Juggalo March on Washington planned
As part of its ongoing battle with the FBI, the Insane Clown Posse is planning a march on Washington, D.C. with its fanbase, who are known as Juggalos. The announcement was made at this weekend's Gathering of the Juggalos festival in Thornville, Ohio.
