Juggalo March on Washington planned

10 hrs ago

As part of its ongoing battle with the FBI, the Insane Clown Posse is planning a march on Washington, D.C. with its fanbase, who are known as Juggalos. The announcement was made at this weekend's Gathering of the Juggalos festival in Thornville, Ohio.

