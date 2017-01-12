Join the Women's March on Washington

Join the Women's March on Washington

Communications Workers of America

So far, more than 500 CWAers are participating in the Women's March on Washington, a mega-rally and march, the day after the presidential inauguration, with more expected to join. Nine buses of CWAers are coming from Christiansburg, Va.; Charlotte, NC; Newark and Trenton, NJ, and New York City.

