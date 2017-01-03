John McCain Says Americans Should Be ...

John McCain Says Americans Should Be 'Alarmed' by Russia's Meddling in the Election

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Time

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain and committee members Sen. James Inhofe and Sen. Jack Reed prepare to hold a hearing with the Director of National Intelligence and National Security Agency chief in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Jan. 5, 2017. - The chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee said Thursday that "every American should be alarmed" by Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election, and lawmakers pressed intelligence officials about foreign cyberthreats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Say No Computer Chip In Hand 49 min Largey 2
Disabled man tortured by democrats 57 min Chuck 31
now that russia is 1 hr keep jeff sessons... 1
The Queer Negro flexes flaccid members 3 hr lead tongs 5
Donald Trump ( STOP THE CHIP ) 4 hr acts 2 38 1
Why do republiscams hate the country so much 4 hr Donald duck Von T... 2
will trump wake up 4 hr trump friend so f... 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,320 • Total comments across all topics: 277,639,355

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC