It's Okay for DC Restaurants to Turn ...

It's Okay for DC Restaurants to Turn Away White Nationalists

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Washingtonian.com

There's plenty of anxiety in the restaurant community about what will happen when Donald Trump supporters flood liberal Washington over inauguration weekend. Already, a few clashes have occurred between fringe political groups and local eateries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joe Biden on the election 20 min Paradigm Shift ri... 3
News Stress ages everybody, especially the President... 4 hr Robert Laity 1
Obama redefined how Americans live 7 hr Paradigm Shift ri... 5
Von Tramp conman tries to stiff SC taxpayers fo... 8 hr Aponi 2
Von Trampenfuhrer paid staff to clap for him at... 8 hr Aponi 2
First steps and repealing ObamaCare 8 hr Aponi 1
No Pudo......Viva Mexico 11 hr VivA mexico 2
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,826 • Total comments across all topics: 277,919,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC