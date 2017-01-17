Inauguration Day: Trump attends church service
The Constitution requires presidents to be at least 35 years old. While none have yet been in their 30s, a few have achieved the highest office in the land relatively young.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama redefined how Americans live
|6 min
|Merry Moosmas
|11
|Protesters Hurting Themselves
|10 min
|Merry Moosmas
|6
|Republiscams control all 3 branches of governme...
|17 min
|truth
|10
|Democratic Weakness
|19 min
|truth
|15
|first order for pres. trump
|2 hr
|Tinkerbell
|1
|Friends and Magic
|3 hr
|Party with Friends
|1
|Democrats upset with Girl Scouts
|3 hr
|Aponi
|5
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC