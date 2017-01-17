Inauguration Day: Trump attends churc...

Inauguration Day: Trump attends church service

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

The Constitution requires presidents to be at least 35 years old. While none have yet been in their 30s, a few have achieved the highest office in the land relatively young.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama redefined how Americans live 6 min Merry Moosmas 11
Protesters Hurting Themselves 10 min Merry Moosmas 6
Republiscams control all 3 branches of governme... 17 min truth 10
Democratic Weakness 19 min truth 15
first order for pres. trump 2 hr Tinkerbell 1
Friends and Magic 3 hr Party with Friends 1
Democrats upset with Girl Scouts 3 hr Aponi 5
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,911 • Total comments across all topics: 278,099,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC