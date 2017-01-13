In Washington, Team Trump Inherits a ...

In Washington, Team Trump Inherits a Foodie City in Its Prime 2 hours ago

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

It's an open secret that a first family-and its attendant entourage-affects the Washington dining scene more than the most powerful restaurant critic does. When the president dines at a place such as the exquisite Greek spot  Komi , it's a selling point unlike any other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Predicted; Full national collapse, military dic... 1 hr Billy Clinton 83
News 1Hillary Clinton made a rare appearance at a Th... 5 hr Massage2771 43
Republiscams excuse for not having an ACA repla... 8 hr Piel 12
Joe Biden on the election 9 hr Aponi 1
Abort The Religious Leaders 10 hr abortion is wrong 1
Religious Leaders ( REPENT ) ABORTION IS WRONG 10 hr abortion is wrong 1
Donald duck von tramp 12 hr nuncypoorloser 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,789 • Total comments across all topics: 277,892,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC