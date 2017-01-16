I'm a Washington lobbyist. Don't hate me
The Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. is partially shrouded in fog just after dawn on Jan. 4. Mine is one of the most reviled professions in America. According to a Gallup poll , people rate the honesty and ethics of lobbyists lower than any occupation measured - and that includes car salespeople and telemarketers.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A message to Wing nut
|3 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|2
|Hedge fund managers buying the election
|6 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|2
|Is this why the working class thank Obama
|16 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|5
|Wall giving lots of money to presidential candi...
|22 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|2
|NAFTA and the working man
|26 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|2
|The clintons Vladimir Putin and uranium and cash
|31 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|2
|How many of the Democrats will go to jail on in...
|37 min
|Aponi
|1
