Hundreds of Harvard Students and Alumni to Join Women's March on Washington
When thousands descend on the United States Capitol Jan. 21 to join the Women's March on Washington, a demonstration planned around Donald Trump's inauguration, hundreds of Harvard undergraduates, graduate students, and alumni will walk among them. With the protest now less than a month away, Harvard student and alumni groups have planned trips to the March in an attempt to encourage attendance.
