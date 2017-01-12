How You Can Attend the Women's March ...

How You Can Attend the Women's March 2017 on Washington

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Teen Vogue

Just a day after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in, more than 180,000 people plan to meet in front of the U.S. Capitol to send a message to the new Commander in Chief. The Women's March on Washington began to organize a day after election results were announced, when a retired attorney and grandmother living in Hawaii made a plea on Facebook .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Teen Vogue.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stand For Jesus Christ 5 min JOE BIDEN REPENT 1
Joe Biden Barack Obama ( REPENT) 6 min JOE BIDEN REPENT 1
Von Tramp just said repeal and replace probably... 1 hr Piel 12
Rosie O'Donnell the nut cake wants to impose ma... 1 hr Aponi 1
Donald duck von tramp 2 hr Aponi 2
Predicted; Full national collapse, military dic... 6 hr Billy Clinton 83
News 1Hillary Clinton made a rare appearance at a Th... 9 hr Massage2771 43
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,947 • Total comments across all topics: 277,896,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC