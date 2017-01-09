How to Train Your Dog to Walk Down the Aisle At Your Wedding
Couldn't possibly dream of having a wedding without involving your dog? We totally understand-Washingtonians really, really love their pets . So we talked to Carlos Mejias , founder of Alexandria's Olde Town School for Dogs , about the proper steps to take to ensure that your pooch is ready for their walk down the aisle.
