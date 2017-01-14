How to get to - or around - Inauguration Day festivities
If you're visiting or planning to commute to downtown Washington on Inauguration Day, be prepared. As many as 1 million visitors are expected for the swearing-in of Donald Trump as the 45th president, the inaugural parade, the balls - and several planned demonstrations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Von Tramp conman tries to stiff SC taxpayers fo...
|1 hr
|freshair
|5
|Mental Illness And Drugs
|1 hr
|freshair
|1
|Joe Biden on the election
|1 hr
|Paradigm Shift ri...
|5
|watching tv this
|7 hr
|concern citizen usa
|1
|Did obama sell dope in college
|7 hr
|Aponi
|1
|The Economy has just been handed over to Goldma...
|7 hr
|Aponi
|4
|Von Trampenfuhrer paid staff to clap for him at...
|7 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC